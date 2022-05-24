Over 2,000 cops deployed for anti-polio drive

MARDAN: More than 2,000 cops have been deployed for the security of vaccinators in the anti-polio campaign that started here on Monday.

District Police Officer Irfanullah Khan said that all SHOs and SDPOs had been directed to monitor the security of vaccinators in their respective areas.He said checkpoints had been established at the entrance and exit points of the district while vaccinators would be provided additional cops for security in the sensitive areas.

The offcial said people can contact police control room number 09379230065 in case they witness any suspicious activity or persons.Drug pushers arrested: Two drug dealers have been arrested with 1kg charas and other contrabands. The cops from Garhikapura Police Station conducted a raid, arresting two drug dealers.