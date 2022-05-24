Rs7b approved for bridges in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader Captain (r) Mohammad Safdar has said that the federal government had approved Rs7 billion for the construction of bridges in the Darband area for promoting tourism in the district.

“The PML-N government has approved Rs7 billion for construction of Kiar Bridge and the prime minister would announce more such mega projects during his visit here on May 26,” he said while speaking at the natural gas distribution lines laying ceremony in Shergar area here on Monday.

MNA Mohammad Sajjad Awan also joined his younger brother Safdar in inaugurating the natural gas distribution pipelines.“People of Tanawal who have been depending only on the firewood for centuries could now shift onto the natural gas and pollution and deforestation issues would also come to an end,” Safdar said.

He said his younger brother MNA Sajjad’s development funds, which, he said, were withheld by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, had been released now.“We will ensure the electricity supply schemes in every village of the Tanawal and Darband areas with these funds,” Safdar said.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would arrive here on May 26 and address a public meeitng. “The prime minister would not only address a record public gathering but also announce mega development projects,” Safdar said.

His brother MNA Mohammad Sajjad said that development schemes, scrapped by the PTI government since coming into power through a stolen mandate, were also being revived.Meanwhile, Awami National Party MPA from Torghar Laiq Muhammad Khan told reporters that Safdar was having no public office but even then he was inaugurating megadevelopment schemes which he believed was a breach of law.