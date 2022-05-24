Acting governor extends services of relief body chief

PESHAWAR: Appreciating the role and relief work of Pakistan Red Crescent Society Merged Areas (PRCS-MA), acting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Monday approved the extension of services of Asif Khan Mahsud as chairman of PRCS-Merged Areas for the next three years (2023-25).

The governor chaired the fifth Annual General Meeting (AGM) of PRCS-Merged Areas and also approved the board members till 2024.After the briefing and feedback from the board members, the acting governor praised the relief activities of the humanitarian organisation during a challenging situation under the leadership of its chairman Asif Khan Mehsud.

Chairman Asif Khan Mehsud presented a three-year progress report of the Society to the acting governor.“I am happy to see the PRCS in merged areas is functioning under a board represented by dynamic people. I believe they will utilise their skills and experiences to further strengthen this humanitarian organisation in its excellent services,” the governor said.

Asif Khan Mehsud said that during the Corona epidemic, PRCS volunteers screened more than 0.3 million people while the society provided more than Rs3 million in cash assistance to the affected and deserving families.

In addition, PPEs, KN95 Masks, and hand sanitisers were distributed to all DHQs hospitals, while hygiene kits and food packages were also distributed among the deserving people. More than 20,000 Afghan refugees and local citizens from tribal districts have also been vaccinated against coronavirus, Asif Khan Mehsud said.

He said that currently, 9 Basic Health Units (BHUs) were in various merged districts under the supervision of the Society.The acting governor said that the Pakistan Red Crescent Society always worked for the welfare of the people in the tribal districts while the government would extend all possible cooperation to the organization.

He said that Pakistan Red Crescent has cooperated and supported the government and people in every difficult time without any support from the government whether it was the 2005 earthquake or the 2010 flood.