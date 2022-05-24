Human trafficking termed among most alluring illegal businesses

HARIPUR: Human trafficking is the most alluring illegal business after drug and weapon smuggling in the country and the causes involved both push and pull factors, which could be addressed through concerted efforts of government departments and civil society by raising awareness among the masses.

This was the crux of speeches at a consultation held to discuss the measures against offences of trafficking in person, child and bonded labour. Sungi Development Foundation had organised the consultation with Shahid Aziz as moderator here on Monday.

Chairman, Dispute Resolution Committee in Abbottabad, Ayaz Saleem Rana, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Abid Ali, representatives of civil society organisations, police, prosecution, social welfare and labour departments attended the session.

Giving orientation to participants about the causes of the trafficking in person commonly known as human trafficking, Assistant Director of Federal Investigation Agency Ms Farhat said that the human trafficking taking place within the country was the domain of the police while the external trafficking in person was the responsibility of FIA to check.

She said that according to international studies and FIA’s investigation, the people falling prey to the human traffickers on the hollow promises of better living abroad were either driven by the push factors that involved poverty, unemployment, poor law enforcement, etc or the pull factors that allure a victim for earning more money for luxurious life, improved social standing and lust to be regarded as financially well-off.

She said that there were certain specific and non-specific laws that dealt with the prevention and punishment of these offences.The FIA official also briefed the participants about different sections of the Prevention of Trafficking in Person Act 2018 and the role of FIA, police and other departments in the prevention of the offences of trafficking in person.

The participants discussed the reasons behind the growing complaints of trafficking in person, bonded and child labour and attributed it to the lack of awareness among the public and coordination among institutions.

The participants agreed on advocacy for effective implementation of laws and raising awareness among the public through different civil society actors and using the platform of the District Vigilance Committee for the prevention of such crimes.

Abid Ali, Ayaz Salim Rana and Shahid Aziz were main among the speakers who shared their experiences and made suggestions for the achievement of objectives of the checking trafficking in person, bonded and child labour.