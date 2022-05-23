MARDAN: A Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) local leader was booked for allegedly making obscene gestures at a girl student, police sources said on Sunday. The sources said the girl (H), a student of grade nine hailing from Gujjar Garhi, told the Saddar Police Station that she was going to Pohan colony for tuition when Malik Ejaz made obscene gestures at her. She said this had been going on for the last one month. The police registered a case against the accused under sections 354 and 294 of the Pakistan Penal Code and started investigation.
