Cannes festival

Cannes, France: One of eastern Europe’s most acclaimed film-makers, Romania’s Cristian Mungiu, is back at the Cannes Film Festival with a dark tale about how little it takes for people to turn on their neighbours.

His wrenching Ceausescu-era drama about illegal abortion "4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days" clinched the top prize at the world’s top cinema showcase in 2007. Mungiu also won best screenplay for 2012’s "Beyond the Hills" and best director for "Graduation" in 2016.