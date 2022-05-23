‘SL series an opportunity to regain confidence’

KARACHI: Pakistan women cricket team pacer Diana Baig on Sunday said that the home series against Sri Lanka is a good opportunity for the hosts to “regain” confidence which the brigade lost due to poor show in the World Cup and a few series after that.

“Our performance in the World Cup was not good which shook our confidence. The series against Sri Lanka is a new opportunity and we are trying to put the past behind and regain our confidence by winning the home series,” Diana told reporters here at the Southend Club Cricket Stadium.

“We are trying to focus on the current series and not talk about our past experience,” Diana was quick to add.

She said that they are absolutely “focussed” to win the series. “Our last year was not good. We will try to take advantage of home conditions and put in our best to win this series. We all are focussed to win this series,” the Hunza-born 26-year-old right-armer said.

“Training is going well. It’s very hot and we are trying to keep ourselves hydrated. We are trying to utilise maximum possible time for training,” the bowler said.

Diana was part of the FairBreak Invitational T20 Global league held in Dubai recently. And she said it was a competitive event and she did try to learn from this opportunity. “FairBreak was a competitive event and we played pressure games there and was a good experience,” said Diana.

“The event in Dubai had cultural diversity and it was great to meet players of the rest of the world. We learnt from each other and exchanged ideas,” she said.

“I interacted with many fast bowlers from around the world. I talked with them about game plan, how they plan in the start and in the death overs but I think there is not enough gap between us and overseas pacers. Our Fatima Sana is a good bowler and she is rated among the world’s top fast bowlers. Maybe overseas bowlers play leagues and so have more experience,” she said.

It’s very hot in Karachi and as matches will begin at 2pm the players will have to demonstrate top level of fitness. But Diana believes that they will manage. “As players we don’t focus on these things, whether it is cold or hot. We will have to manage it ourselves and as players we want to bring ourselves in top fitness so that we could survive on the field. We are in such a shape that we will be able to cope with any kind of conditions,” said Diana. “We will try our level best and fight,” she was quick to add.

The first game of the three match T20I series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will begin here at the Southend Club Ground with the opener on Tuesday (tomorrow). The second game will be held on May 26 and it will be followed by the final show on May 28. The three-match ODI series will be held from June 1-5.

This is after 17 years that Sri Lanka are touring Pakistan.