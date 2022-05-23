Humna takes 2nd position in Egyptian Amateurs Golf

KARACHI: Pakistan's Humna Amjad on Sunday finished in second place in the Egyptian Ladies Amateurs Golf Championship in Hurgadha.
According to information received here Humna carded 78 in the final round, nine stroke behind the winner, Morocco's Sofia Essakali.
Humna struggled in windy conditions after an impressive round of 71 on the opening day of the championship. By virtue of finishing second, Humna has qualified to feature in next year's Saudi Aramco ladies championship.
Parkha Ijaz, Pakistan's other participant in the championship finished fifth among 17 competitors. On Sunday she earned the unique honour of scoring the only eagle if the championship.
