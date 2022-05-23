Commendable defence

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s defence of former prime minister Imran Khan’s Russia visit is commendable. It is also good to see that Bilawal represented Pakistan efficiently. This is a sign of maturity where national interests are protected and political differences are left behind. In established democracies, policies of former leaders are not criticized on international forums. Imran Khan should reconsider his strategy of not maintaining good ties with political opponents. He should highlight their missteps in governance, wait for elections and make an impressive comeback. But his political rivalry shouldn’t be on a personal level. He should stop criticizing Pakistan’s past mistakes on international platforms, learn the art of being diplomatic, and refrain from giving harsh statements on policies of other countries. Bilawal’s responses at the UN press conference were measured, and this is how our leaders should behave on foreign trips. This kind of behaviour is likely to change the world’s perception about Pakistan.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton, Canada