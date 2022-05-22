 
Sunday May 22, 2022
World

Six killed in Iraq drone strikes

By AFP
May 22, 2022

SULAIMANIYAH. Iraq: Drone strikes targeting Kurdish rebels killed at least six people, including three civilians, in northern Iraq on Saturday, local officials and the rebels said, blaming Turkey for the attack.

Turkey routinely carries out attacks in northern Iraq, where the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) has bases and training camps.

