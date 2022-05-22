Palestinian teen killed by Israelis in West Bank

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian teenager was shot dead by Israeli forces as clashes erupted during an army raid on Saturday in Jenin in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.
"A 17-year-old boy was killed and an 18-year-old was critically wounded by the Israeli occupation’s bullets during its aggression on Jenin," the ministry said in a statement. The official Palestinian news agency Wafa identified the teenager as Amjad al-Fayed.
