 
close
Sunday May 22, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Covid-negative Beijing residents sent to quarantine

By AFP
May 22, 2022

BEIJING: Thousands of Covid-negative Beijing residents were relocated to quarantine hotels overnight due to a handful of infections, as the capital begins to take more extreme control measures resembling virus-hit Shanghai.

Beijing has been battling its worst outbreak since the pandemic started. The Omicron variant has infected over 1,300 since late April, leading city restaurants, schools and tourist attractions to be closed indefinitely.

Comments