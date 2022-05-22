Sicily judge weighs trial of migrant rescue NGOs

ROME: Charities running migrant rescue ships in the Mediterranean faced a pre-trial hearing in Sicily on Saturday over alleged collusion with people traffickers after a controversial probe that involved mass wiretapping.

Twenty-one suspects, including crew members of Doctors Without Borders (MSF), Save the Children and German NGO Jugend Rettet rescue ships, are accused of "aiding and abetting unauthorised entry into Italy" in 2016 and 2017.