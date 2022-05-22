Wasa increases working hours of tube-wells

LAHORE : Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has increased the working hours of tube wells in City localities where water shortage was reported.

Deputy Managing Director (Operations) Wasa Ghufran Ahmed passed these directions while chairing a meeting here on Saturday. The meeting was called to review the ongoing desilting operations, resolving public complaints and other issues of Wasa.

Water supply should be ensured by increasing the working hours of tube wells in water scarcity areas, DMD Ghufran Ahmed said and directed the field staff to ensure uninterrupted supply of water in all areas during working hours of tube wells. He further directed that all pending complaints should be resolved immediately.

Reviewing the desilting operations, he said all XENs and directors should expedite the desalting work in their respective areas besides visiting disposal stations in their jurisdictions and ensure cleanliness.

Sewerage and drain desalting operations should be completed before the monsoon rains; the DMD (operations) said adding that directors of all areas should submit report of their daily activities to him.