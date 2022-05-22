Boy tortured to death for stealing Rs500

LAHORE : A 14-year-old boy was tortured to death in a private society near Kamahan village on Saturday.

The victim identified as Muzammil Hussain hailed from Pakpattan. The store owners tortured the boy to death on suspicion of stealing Rs500 and later hanged his body. Body was shifted to the mortuary for autopsy.

Woman found dead: A 24-year-old woman was found hanged in a house in the limits of Baghbanpura police here on Saturday.

The woman was identified as Salma. Her family alleged that she was strangled. Police were investigating. The body was shifted to morgue for autopsy.

CTD arrests five suspects: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested five suspects belonging to different defunct organisations during intelligence-based operations across Punjab.

A spokesperson for CTD said on Saturday that the CTD had conducted 22 IBOs across Punjab in which 23 suspects were also interrogated.

The arrested suspects include Abdul Raziq s/o Jeelani of defunct organisation BNA, Sanaullah s/o Abdul of BNA, Lal Zada s/o Syed Ullah from TTP, Mu Abu Sufiyan s/o Ghulam Mujtaba from TGI and M Imran Raza s/o M Aslam Javed TTP.

The spokesman said that four FIRs have been registered against the arrested suspects while explosive 570 grams, an improvised explosive device, safety fuse 07 feet, a hand grenade, four non electric detonator, a pistol 30 bore with 07 bullets, 11 banned literature, a flag of banned Org. TTP, five cell phones, a vehicle (Truck) and cash Rs23,490 were recovered from the suspects.

During this week, 431 combing operations were also conducted with the help of local police and law enforcement agencies.

During these combing operations, 16,169 persons were checked, 99 suspects were arrested and 73 FIRs were registered besides 33 recoveries, the spokesman added.