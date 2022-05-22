Heatwave to persist

LAHORE : Mercury continued to show its wrath in the provincial capital as maximum temperature reached 43.4°C while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials warned general public to take precautionary measures to avoid heat wave. Saturday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Jacobabad, Mohenjodaro and Larkana where mercury reached 49°C while in Lahore it was 43.4°C and minimum was 27.2°C.