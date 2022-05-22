New LDA DG takes charge

LAHORE The newly appointed Director General Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa took over the charge of his post here on Saturday.

On arrival at the LDA office, DG Headquarters and other officers received Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa. LDA officers also met with the newly-appointed Director General and congratulated him on assuming the charge of the post. Director General LDA was given a detailed briefing about LDA on various issues. He said under the vision of Punjab Government, LDA will improve the service delivery and all possible steps will be taken to solve the problems of the citizens in the shortest possible time.