Azhar scores maiden double century in county

LONDON: After a poor start to the County Championship 2022, Azhar Ali has bounced back strongly and has registered his first-ever double century in English county.
Azhar, who is representing Worcestershire, remains unbeaten on 202 before stumps were called on day two. His innings included 18 fours and a maximum.
The former Pakistan Test captain had a horrid start to the campaign. However, recently, he has contributed splendidly with the bat with 92, 88, 62, and now 202*.
Azhar becomes the second Pakistani batsman to score a double century in the ongoing edition of the County Championship after Shan Masood.
DHAKA: Hosts Bangladesh hope that team spirit will propel them to victory in the series-deciding second Test against...
MADRID: Real Madrid’s last game before the Champions League final against Liverpool ended in a goalless draw against...
KARACHI: The 19th Westbury Tennis Championship concluded at Modern Club Karachi where Asad Zaman, Zohaib Afzal, and...
LONDON: Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was named the Premier League’s Player of the season on Saturday,...
GLASGOW: Rangers won the Scottish Cup for the first time since 2009 as Saturday´s 2-0 victory against Hearts erased...
MONTMELO, Spain: Formula One´s early season pacesetter Charles Leclerc survived intense pressure on Saturday to beat...
Comments