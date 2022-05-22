Azhar scores maiden double century in county

LONDON: After a poor start to the County Championship 2022, Azhar Ali has bounced back strongly and has registered his first-ever double century in English county.

Azhar, who is representing Worcestershire, remains unbeaten on 202 before stumps were called on day two. His innings included 18 fours and a maximum.

The former Pakistan Test captain had a horrid start to the campaign. However, recently, he has contributed splendidly with the bat with 92, 88, 62, and now 202*.

Azhar becomes the second Pakistani batsman to score a double century in the ongoing edition of the County Championship after Shan Masood.