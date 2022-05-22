Karachi’s top cop sets up police sub stations in all districts of city

In view of the present law and order situation, Karachi’s police chief has ordered setting up sub stations in all districts of Karachi on a war footing. Every sub station is to consist of Rapid Response Force (RRF) officials and Special Security Unit (SSU) commandos.

Officials said that Karachi Additional Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon recently held a meeting with his subordinates that was attended by all the officers and other officials of the city police, including those from the traffic police department.

The police chief ordered his subordinates to work hard to maintain peace in the city. He said that they have to work together to rid the menace of lawlessness from the metropolitan city.

He stressed on the expansion of the intelligence network, saying that not only the range police but the traffic police should also expand their intelligence network so that they may be able to maintain law and order.

He also ordered setting up sub stations in all the eight police districts of Karachi: Keamari, South, East, West, Central, Malir, Korangi and City. He said that the sub stations should consist of RRF officials and SSU commandos who will immediately respond whenever a law and order situation or terrorism occurs.

He directed the SSPs of all the city districts to preserve the crime scenes. He pointed out that the preservation of a crime scene is the most critical step in collecting evidence. He lamented that in many important cases the crime scene is left at the mercy of the public, leading to the destruction of crucial evidence.

He stressed that the preservation of the crime scene, its security and the subsequent management of the bomb disposal squad, the media and other law enforcement agencies at the crime scene rests with the district SSPs.

He said that it is the responsibility of the SSP of the district to call Crime Scene Unit (CSU) teams to the crime scene to collect evidence. He warned that in case of failure, a very serious view of the situation will be taken. He made it clear that in incidents of terrorism, the SSP of the relevant CSU will also visit the crime scene without fail.

Officials said that reviewing the continuous threats and the prevailing situation of the city, Memon has planned to announce standing operating procedure (SOP) for all district officers to start working on cops for counterterrorism strategies.

According to the SOP, all the district heads are to hold mock exercises, including post-blast mock exercises at the level of police stations available in every district in the police range under their supervision.

After a blast or any another act of terrorism, the affected area is to be cordoned off completely, and forensic teams are to be called in to save evidences. As for rioters or the public trying to enter a scene of terrorism, the Anti-Riot Force is to be immediately called in to tackle the situation.

To save evidences, the officers concerned are to call in the technical staff of the range concerned to take photographs, capture videos, and collect samples and evidences from the scene with the coordination of Counter Terrorism Department and Special Branch officials.

The SOP also mentions that the traffic police are to ensure coordination, stressing that in case of a terrorist act, it will be the traffic department’s duty to make diversion arrangements and lift vehicles from the scene.

After receiving the orders from the city’s top cop, traffic police chief Ahmed Nawaz Cheema has issued directives to his subordinates to remain vigilant in their respective areas, and keep a watch on suspicious movements and activities.

He ordered that the traffic police have been asked to promptly inspect or alert the police helpline 15 if they spot a suspicious person on foot, on a bicycle or on a motorbike.

The directives said that all traffic police officials will receive a daily briefing on the security situation, and they have been asked to remain fully alert and attentive while performing their duties at their pickets on important road intersections.

The orders also mentioned that an armed policeman will be deployed to guard the traffic police officials on duty on all the important road intersections to control the vehicular traffic.

The traffic police staff have also been asked to wear bulletproof vests while performing their duties. They have been asked to immediately alert the nearest police station or the 15 helpline if they spot any suspicious package or article in their surroundings.

The traffic police officials have been asked to immediately contact their senior officials or contact the traffic control helpline 1915 to get emergency assistance in case of a traffic accident.