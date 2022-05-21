Government asked to revoke decision of retaking leaked SSC papers

Rawalpindi : All Pakistan Private Schools Management Association (APPSMA) Rawalpindi Division has demanded of Secretary Higher education Punjab to revoke its decision of retaking the leaked papers of secondary school certificate (SSC) Part I and II held under Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE) , says a press release.

At a press conference, APPSMA central Vice President Mohammad Irfan, Division President Rawalpindi Ibrar Ahmad Khan, President (Jhelum) Malik Iftikhar Hussain, Ibrar Ahmad Advocate and others called upon the government of Punjab to make an example of the mafia involved in corruption and unfair means during exams.

They called upon Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz to take concrete steps for the upcoming SSC Part I exams scheduled for May 27.

They said suspending chairman and controller will not solve the issue as the staff employed at lower level should also be checked and a complete forensic of their mobile phone data should be conducted.