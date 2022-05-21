RBISE chairman, controller suspended over papers leakage

Rawalpindi : The Secretary Higher Education Department (Punjab) has suspended Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE) Chairman Dr. Khalid Mehmood and Controller Shahanshah Babar Khan on the papers leakage issue.

The Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor-ul-Amin Mengal will work as Chairman (RBISE) and Nasir Mehmood Awan will work as Controller till further order. The Punjab government issued a notification in this regard here on Friday.

On the other hand, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has also constituted a committee to inquire into the leakage of papers of Mathematics, (Evening session), Chemistry, Biology, and Computer Science (Morning session) of Secondary School Certificate Part-II annual examinations, 2022 of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Rawalpindi. The Punjab government has issued a Notification Number S.O. (Boards) 13-1/2022 and ordered to constitute a committee to investigate this matter.

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi had cancelled Mathematics papers for the annual matriculation examination held on May 14 after papers were leaked on the instant messaging app.

A spokesperson for the RBISE said that the papers for mathematics (parts I and II) were leaked a day prior to the exam at one of the examination centres.

Law enforcers have also held a teacher for interrogation, the spokesperson confirmed, adding that action will be taken against all individuals involved in the leaking of the papers.

After the leaking of the Mathematic paper, all other papers of Biology, Chemistry, and Computer Science were also leaked one by one. In light of this mismanagement of RBISE, Punjab Education Department cancelled two exams of the Rawalpindi Matric Board and directed concerned authorities to reschedule exams.

The Mathematics paper was leaked at the Government High School in Nara, Tehsil Kahuta of Rawalpindi. The police have taken a teacher who was allegedly involved in the crime into custody for interrogation.

The parents and students have strongly condemned ever-increasing corruption and mismanagement here in RBISE. The concerned staff of RBISE was continuously playing with the future of brilliant students.

The reliable sources told ‘The News’ that Punjab Education Department has planned to terminate several other corrupt officers of RBISE in the coming days. The Punjab Education Department will not only terminate the corrupt officers but register FIRs against them, the sources said.

The sources also said that some of the key post officers here in RBISE were terminated on corruption charges but were still working on the same posts in the secrecy branch and computer section.