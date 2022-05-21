Transfers, postings stopped in NAB

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has immediately imposed a ban on transfers/ postings in the Bureau.
He has also immediately stopped implementation on all the postings/ transfers that have been made recently. The chairman has directed the NAB headquarters and all the regional bureaus of NAB to abide by the decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in letter and spirit.
MINGORA: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday performed the ground-breaking of Swat Motorway Phase-II.The 80km long...
ISLAMABAD: In a recent development, Islamabad and Beijing have agreed upon the return of Pakistani students to Chinese...
LAHORE: The court will hear the money-laundering case against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz,...
Asad said Imran Khan was waging jihad to cleanse politics of filth like buying and selling of conscience to make money...
The court accepted the pleas for hearing and issued notices to the parties — seeking their reply — for May 25
KHAR: The police on Friday arrested 28 accused a day after a mob stormed the Nawagai Police Station and killed a...
Comments