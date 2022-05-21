 
Saturday May 21, 2022
Transfers, postings stopped in NAB

By Our Correspondent
May 21, 2022

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has immediately imposed a ban on transfers/ postings in the Bureau.

He has also immediately stopped implementation on all the postings/ transfers that have been made recently. The chairman has directed the NAB headquarters and all the regional bureaus of NAB to abide by the decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in letter and spirit.

