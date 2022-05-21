Pakistan lose to Korea in Asia Cup warm-up

ISLAMABAD: Korea defeated Pakistan 2-1 in the Asia Cup hockey warm-up match in Jakarta (Indonesia) Friday.
The Asia Cup will start on May 23 when Pakistan will be playing their first match against India.
According to the details reaching here, Pakistan’s lone goal was scored by Shan Ali. Korea scored a goal on a penalty corner and then doubled the lead through field efforts.
Pakistan played their first warm-up match hours after landing in Jakarta for the Asia Cup.
