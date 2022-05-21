Fire next to Geneva Airport disrupts flights

GENEVA: Flights to and from Geneva Airport were disrupted on Friday after a major fire broke out just beyond the perimeter fence, a spokesman for Switzerland’s second-busiest airport told AFP.
Black smoke could be seen spewing into the sky from the site. "There is a building -- the new reception centre for asylum-seekers -- which was under construction... it is on fire. It is outside the airport perimeter," said airport spokesman Ignace Jeannerat.
