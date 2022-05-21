 
Saturday May 21, 2022
Ex-media executive bailed in family murder case

By AFP
May 21, 2022

MUMBAI: Indian former media executive Indrani Mukerjea walked out of a Mumbai jail on bail Friday, nearly seven years after being arrested for allegedly murdering her daughter. The sensational case, centred on Indrani and then-husband Peter Mukerjea -- a former chief executive of then-Fox-owned broadcaster Star India -- received breathless news coverage following their arrests.

