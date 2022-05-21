Candidates criss-cross Australia on eve of ‘close’ election

MELBOURNE: Anthony Albanese, the centre-left frontrunner to become Australia’s next prime minister, predicted a "close" result in Saturday’s election, as he barnstormed the country in a bid to end a decade of conservative rule.
Wrapping a four-state pre-election blitz, Albanese closed his campaign saying Australians "want some honesty in politics" and were "over" soundbites offered by Prime Minister Scott Morrison. More than 17 million Australians are registered to vote in an election that will decide who controls the House of Representatives, the Senate and whether Morrison gets three more years in the prime minister’s "Lodge".
Two final polls put Labor six points ahead of Morrison’s Liberal-led coalition, but with the race narrowing and neither party assured of an outright victory. More than seven million people have already cast early or postal ballots, according to the Australian Electoral Commission.
