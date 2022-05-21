Three killed in Qasba Colony shooting

Three people were killed in a violent clash that occurred between two groups in Qasba Colony’s Muslimabad area on Friday afternoon. Ayyat Khan, 35, Khalilur Rehman, 50, and Chaman Khan alias Naseeb, 35, were shot dead in the Peerabad police remit.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Farrukh, chief of District West, said that responding to information, police mobiles rushed to the spot where they found three peoples lying critically wounded. With the help of rescue teams, he said, the wounded were taken to a government hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The initial investigation showed that Ayyat Khan and Naseeb belonged to one party, while Khalil was from the other one. They had a dispute of a personal nature.

According to locals, the three had a heated argument that led to a scuffle, during which both the parties pulled out their weapons and opened fire. DIG West Nasir Aftab said their initial findings revealed that Khalil had a dispute with Ayat and Naseeb, and on Friday afternoon, Ayat fired upon Khalil and killed him. Meanwhile, Khalil’s friend, Mushtaq, who was standing nearby opened fire to take revenge for his friend by killing Ayat and Naseeb. He added that the pistol they had recovered from the spot belonged to Ayat. A search for the arrest of Mushtaq is under way.

Official said they have sent the seized bullet shells and the weapon to the forensic division of the Sindh police for further examination. The exact motive behind the deaths had yet to be ascertained and none of the families were interested in registering an FIR, they added.