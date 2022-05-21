Drones banned in District South over security concerns

The Sindh home department has imposed a ban on flying drones in Karachi’s District South over security concerns. A notification in this regard was issued on Friday on a request from the provincial inspector general of police, who had written a letter to the home department.

The police chief communicated to the home department a report of the deputy inspector general of police, South Zone, Karachi, who said terrorists mihght use low-flying drones and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAVs) to target foreign missions, residences of diplomats and important government buildings in District South.

The report said terrorists might achieve their target by launching such drones from nearby high-rise buildings, which could be difficult to intercept. In view of the report, Sindh’s IGP had requested to the home department to impose a ban under Section 144 of the CrPC on flying drones and UAVs in District South.

The notification said that to ensure the safety of important properties and public lives from any terrorist activities involving the use of low-flying drones and UAVs, necessary measures were required to be taken; therefore, the provincial government, in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 144 of the CrPC, “do hereby impose a ban on flying drones and UAVs in South District, Karachi, for a period of sixty (60) days with an immediate effect”.