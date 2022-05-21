Two remanded in police custody for questioning in Dua Zehra case

A Karachi court on Friday granted five-day physical remand of two suspects in the Dua Zehra case. The police produced Hafiz Ghulam Mustafa, who solemnised the teenage girl’s ‘free-will’ marriage, and Asghar Ali, one of the two witnesses of the marriage, before Judicial Magistrate (East) Aftab Ahmed Bughio and requested their physical remand for questioning in connection with an investigation into the case.

Zehra’s purported husband, Zaheer Ahmed, the Nikah Khuwan (marriage officiator), and two witnesses of the marriage – Ali and Shabbir Ahmed – have been booked for allegedly kidnapping the girl in Karachi and arranging her forced marriage.

The teenager had gone missing from the Shah Faisal Colony neighbourhood last month and was later found to have married a man in Punjab. Mustafa and Asghar Ali were apprehended by the Punjab police in Lahore and later handed over to the investigation officer who obtained their two-day transitory remand from a local court so they could be brought to the port city to appear before the relevant court. The two other suspects are still at large.

Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) SHO Irshad Arain informed the court on Friday that both suspects had been arrested for their alleged involvement in the illegal marriage of the girl, adding that their custody was required for the investigation.

Subsequently, the judge approved five-day remand of the suspects and directed the police to present them in the court on the completion of their remand on May 25 along with a progress report about the investigation carried out against them.

Earlier, the investigation officer (IO) submitted an interim charge sheet against the suspects and suggested that they be prosecuted for kidnapping an underage person as defined under Section 364-A of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) read with Section 3 (punishment for male contracting party) and 4 (punishment for parents or guardian concerned in a child marriage) of the Sindh Child Marriages Restraint Act, 2013, as well as Section 3(i) of the Prevention of Trafficking in Person Act, 2018.

Zehra had disappeared from her residence on April 16 and was later reported to have solemnised a free-will marriage with Zaheer in Lahore. In a statement recorded on the directives of the Lahore Model Town judicial magistrate under Section 161 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), she had denied her alleged abduction and claimed to have contracted a free-will marriage with Zaheer.

The IO, citing the record of the National Database and Registration Authority, said Dua Zehra was 14 years old and Zaheer subjected her to sexual abuse in the name of the free-will marriage.