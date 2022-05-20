Struggle for real independence to continue, says Khattak

HARIPUR: Former federal minister and provincial president Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Pervez Khattak on Thursday said that the struggle for real independence of the country had become imperative to make it a real welfare state.

“The imported and dishonest government has no other agenda but to sink the country’s economy,” he said while speaking to the participants of a workers convention held here.

He said that the imported government had left the entire nation to groan under heavy burden of foreign debts and price hike and some government functionaries were staying in Doha right now to obtain more foreign loans.

He said that due to the absence of honest leadership at the helm of affairs the country was exposed to the challenges of its sovereignty.