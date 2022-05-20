External debt, liabilities rise to $128.92bn by end-March

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign debt and liabilities (outstanding) increased by 5.41 percent to $128.920 billion in the first nine months of the current fiscal year, the central bank data showed on Thursday.

The external debt and liabilities (EDL) came at $122.292 billion at the end of June 2021.

The EDL stood at $130.636 billion in the period ended on December 31, 2021. These debt and liabilities were $116.307 billion at the end of March 2021.

The EDL continued to go up as the government obtained loans from international financial institutions, multilateral agencies and the Paris Club, and the commercial sources to meet budget deficit, finance the current account gap and accumulate foreign exchange reserves.

As of March, 31, 2022, the public external debt was $100.296 billion. It stood at $95.1 billion at the end of June 2021.

The government’s external debt rose to $81.294 billion in the year to end March from $79.073 billion till the end of June 2021.

Long-term foreign debt stood at $79.863 billion at the end of March, up from $78.215 billion at the end of the last fiscal year.

Debt built through multilateral sources rose to $34.513 billion from $33.836 billion at the end-June 2021.

Loans from bilateral sources stood at $17.151 billion, compared with $14.821 billion at end-June, 2021. Debt obtained through the IMF was $7.471 billion from $7.384 billion. Debt taken through Euro Sukuk bonds remained unchanged at $8.80 billion.

Foreign investment in long-term government securities also witnessed an increasing trend. Debt through Naya Pakistan Certificates rose to $1.327 billion from $809 million.

The increase in the EDL has put pressure on the foreign exchange reserves. The cost of debt servicing has also gone up. The servicing of external debt rose to $4.875 billion the third quarter of FY2022 from $4.357 billion three months ago.