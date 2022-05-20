 
Friday May 20, 2022
Five dead after Italian tugboat sinks

By AFP
May 20, 2022

ROME: Five sailors have drowned off the coast of Italy after a tugboat headed for Albania sank in rough seas, leaving just one survivor, the coast guard said Thursday. The Italian-flagged "Franco P" sent out a distress call late Wednesday, saying it was taking on water some 85-km off the coast of Bari, sparking a rescue mission and request for aid from all vessels in the surrounding area.

