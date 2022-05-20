Five dead after Italian tugboat sinks

ROME: Five sailors have drowned off the coast of Italy after a tugboat headed for Albania sank in rough seas, leaving just one survivor, the coast guard said Thursday. The Italian-flagged "Franco P" sent out a distress call late Wednesday, saying it was taking on water some 85-km off the coast of Bari, sparking a rescue mission and request for aid from all vessels in the surrounding area.
SEOUL: North Korea sent three of its largest cargo planes to China to pick up medical supplies to help with a...
STOCKHOLM: One person in Sweden has a confirmed case of monkeypox, health authorities said on Thursday following...
NEW DELHI: A group of Pakistani pilgrims, accompanied by Charge d’affaires Aftab Hasan Khan, visited the shrine of...
KABUL: Following the ban on women from travelling alone without male relatives and a ban on girls’ education, the...
GENEVA: The World Health Organisation on Thursday gave the green light to Chinese manufacturer CanSinoBIO’s Covid-19...
YANGON: Myanmar’s junta on Thursday threatened to downgrade diplomatic ties with Australia after it said Canberra...
Comments