Moscow expels five Portuguese diplomats

MOSCOW: Russia said on Thursday it was expelling five employees of Portugal’s embassy in Moscow following the expulsion of Russian diplomats from Portugal as part of joint European action over Ukraine. The Russian foreign ministry said it summoned Portugal’s ambassador in Moscow, Madalena Fischer, to express its "strong protest" against the decision to expel 10 employees of Russia’s foreign missions in Portugal.
SEOUL: North Korea sent three of its largest cargo planes to China to pick up medical supplies to help with a...
STOCKHOLM: One person in Sweden has a confirmed case of monkeypox, health authorities said on Thursday following...
NEW DELHI: A group of Pakistani pilgrims, accompanied by Charge d’affaires Aftab Hasan Khan, visited the shrine of...
KABUL: Following the ban on women from travelling alone without male relatives and a ban on girls’ education, the...
GENEVA: The World Health Organisation on Thursday gave the green light to Chinese manufacturer CanSinoBIO’s Covid-19...
YANGON: Myanmar’s junta on Thursday threatened to downgrade diplomatic ties with Australia after it said Canberra...
Comments