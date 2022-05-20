 
Friday May 20, 2022
World

Moscow expels five Portuguese diplomats

By AFP
May 20, 2022

MOSCOW: Russia said on Thursday it was expelling five employees of Portugal’s embassy in Moscow following the expulsion of Russian diplomats from Portugal as part of joint European action over Ukraine. The Russian foreign ministry said it summoned Portugal’s ambassador in Moscow, Madalena Fischer, to express its "strong protest" against the decision to expel 10 employees of Russia’s foreign missions in Portugal.

