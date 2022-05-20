Israel arrests Al Jazeera reporter’s pallbearer

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel on Thursday confirmed the arrest of one of the pallbearers of slain Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, as the army said the investigation into her killing remained "ongoing".
Abu Akleh was shot dead during an Israeli army raid in the West Bank last week. Palestinians and the TV network said Israeli troops killed her, while Israel said she may have been killed by Palestinian gunfire or a stray shot from an Israeli soldier.
Following an Israeli media report that no criminal charges against any soldiers would be pursued over the May 11 clashes in Jenin that surrounded Abu Akleh’s death, the army told reporters no such determination had been made.
SEOUL: North Korea sent three of its largest cargo planes to China to pick up medical supplies to help with a...
STOCKHOLM: One person in Sweden has a confirmed case of monkeypox, health authorities said on Thursday following...
NEW DELHI: A group of Pakistani pilgrims, accompanied by Charge d’affaires Aftab Hasan Khan, visited the shrine of...
KABUL: Following the ban on women from travelling alone without male relatives and a ban on girls’ education, the...
GENEVA: The World Health Organisation on Thursday gave the green light to Chinese manufacturer CanSinoBIO’s Covid-19...
YANGON: Myanmar’s junta on Thursday threatened to downgrade diplomatic ties with Australia after it said Canberra...
Comments