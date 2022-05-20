Climate fight rages in rich Australian suburbs

SYDNEY: In a land struck by ferocious bushfires and floods, Australian voters frustrated by climate inaction are flocking to a band of right-leaning green-minded independents, threatening to flip a string of conservative strongholds from blue to "teal".

More than 20 candidates -- highly qualified, well financed and mostly women -- are barnstorming some of Australia’s wealthiest suburbs ahead of Saturday’s election, aiming to snatch parliamentary seats held by ruling conservatives for generations.

Polls indicate these "teal" independents -- somewhere between conservative blue and environmental green on the political spectrum -- could not just win seats, but hold the balance of power in a hung parliament.

Among the districts up for grabs are those previously held by four conservative Liberal Party prime ministers and the district of current Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, who is seen as a possible future party leader and prime minister.

More than 17 million voters are registered for the May 21 polls, which will choose all 151 seats in the lower chamber and 40 of the 76 seats in the Senate. The independents are sticking a dagger into the conservatives’ exposed flank on the climate and other major concerns such as corruption and the treatment of women in government. Australia’s 2019-2020 "Black Summer" bushfires and subsequent east coast floods highlighted the deadly and catastrophic consequences of climate change.