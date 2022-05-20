Ziauddin varsity seeks UVAS help for degree programme

LAHORE:Vice Chancellor of Ziauddin University Karachi Prof Dr Syed Irfan Hyder visited the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) here on Thursday.

Prof Dr Syed Irfan during his meeting with Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad sought UVAS collaboration to initiate veterinary degree programme at his university. UVAS Director Advance Studies and Research Board Prof Dr Sarwar Khan, Prof Dr Rana Ayub, Prof Dr Asim Khalid and other faculty members and officers were also present. Prof Nasim UVAS would provide technical assistance to the Ziauddin University to initiate DVM degree programme. Later, Prof Dr Syed Irfan Hyder also visited various departments of UVAS Ravi Campus Pattoki including Milk Plant, Central Laboratory Complex, Small Ruminant Farm, Clinics, Dairy Training and Research Center and Prof Dr Akram Educational Complex, etc.

Meanwhile the UVAS Institute of Biochemistry & Biotechnology (IBBT) organised a day-long “Professional Skills Development for Graduating Students” here on Thursday. The main objective of this training was to provide the young graduates with the first-hand knowledge about job quest, communication skills, resume drafting.

Honour for PU faculty member: Punjab University’s Institute of Social and Cultural Studies (ISCS) Director Prof Dr Rubeena Zakar was selected for FAIMER Fellow of the 2022 International FAIMER Institute (IFI). According to a press release, the International FAIMER Fellowship is a two-year fellowship programme for international faculty who have demonstrated the potential to play a key role in advancing health profession education for improving health. Dr Rubeena Zakar is one of the 20 health professionals chosen for the 2022 fellowship programme because of her outstanding credentials and project proposals that have the potential for meaningful impact. Her application was selected from more than 200 highly competitive applications submitted by health professionals from highly respected academic institutions located in 30 countries.