IG promoted to Grade 22

LAHORE:The Federal Government Establishment Division Thursday has issued orders for promotion of IG Punjab and Additional IG Establishment Punjab to Grade 22.

Prior to his appointment as IG Punjab, Rao Sardar Ali Khan served as MD Punjab Safe City Authority, Additional IG Welfare, Finance Punjab, CPO, CPO Faisalabad, DIG Operations Lahore, RPO Sargodha, RPO Bahawalpur.

Additional IG Establishment Punjab, Ali Amir Malik belongs to the 18th Common of Pakistan Police Service. He is currently holding the post of Additional IG Establishment Punjab in the Central Police Office while he also holds the additional charge of Additional IG Internal Accountability Branch.

Meanwhile, outgoing DIG Telecommunication and Transport Punjab Capt (retd) M Sohail Chaudhry promoted 43 ASIs to the rank of Sub Inspector on Thursday. It is for the first time in the department when promotion on such a large scale took place in Telecommunication and Transport Department.