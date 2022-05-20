Plea for Dua’s medical rejected

LAHORE:A magisterial court on Thursday rejected plea of Karachi police seeking medical of Dua Zahra to determine her age.

The court dismissed the petition stating that the orders to determine age of a girl cannot be issued without her consent. Meanwhile, the court also dismissed an application moved by Dua seeking action against her cousin for allegedly harassing her and her husband. The court dismissed Dua’s plea for want of prosecution. Previously, the court had ordered that Dua Zehra is ‘sui juris’ (in one's own right) allowing her to go wherever she wants to go saying that the girl cannot be forced to go to Dar-ul-Aman.

Dua before the court had stated that she is a major and sane of 18 years of age. She said that she came from Karachi to Lahore with her own will and no one had abducted her. She said that she did not want to go to Dar-ul-Aman as she feels secure and there is no danger to her life. After her statement, the court in its order stated that the girl is a sui juris and she cannot be forced to go to Dar-ul-Aman against her will.

Meesha, others summoned: A magisterial court on Thursday summoned singer Meesha Shafi and others by June 11 in a case registered against them for allegedly running a social media smear campaign against singer Ali Zafar. The court has also issued non-bailable arrest warrants of co-accused Hamna Raza for not appearing before the court. In September, the FIA Cybercrime Wing had registered a case against Meesha Shafi, actress Iffat Omar and seven others for their alleged involvement in a vilification campaign against singer Ali Zafar. The FIA had registered the case on a complaint moved by Ali Zafar. The accused nominated in the FIR include Meesha Shafi, Iffat Omar, Leena Ghani, Fariha Ayub, Maham Javaid, Ali Gul, Haseemuz Zaman Khan, Humna Raza and Syed Faizan Raza.