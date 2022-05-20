Steps to check diarrhea, cholera reviewed

LAHORE:On the instructions of Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz, MPAs Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir showed their resolve to deal with diarrhea and cholera on emergency basis while chairing a meeting in Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department.

In a meeting where Dr Jamshaid from WHO and Additional Secretary Dr Asim Altaf and other officials were present Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazeer reviewed all the steps taken to deal with diarrhea and cholera in detail. Khawaja Salman Rafique said, "We are in talks with WHO to increase the capacity of labs to perform tests of cholera. Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department and Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education will design a single dashboard for private hospitals and labs. We are taking steps to ensure that teaching hospitals of Punjab can have testing facility for diarrhea and cholera as soon as possible. We are taking all the necessary steps to provide better healthcare for general public."

While talking about the importance of data collection Khawaja Imran Nazir said, "We are utilising all the resources we can to ensure data collection of patients of diarrhea and cholera. Wasa, Punjab Food Authority and other departments are being coordinated to work together to deal with diarrhea and cholera. I urge people to take all preventive measures to avoid diarrhea and cholera."