Missing robber found dead

A suspected criminal was found dead on Thursday a day after his family registered his missing case in Malir’s Memon Goth.

Responding to reports, police and rescuers reached the scene and transported the body of the 39-year-old Rashid, son of Ali, to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. Police said Rashid was a habitual criminal and had been arrested and imprisoned in the past for his involvement in various cases of street crime and other robberies.

His family had registered his missing case at the Super Market police station on Wednesday. Police suspected that the deceased might have been shot and killed by his own companions over a monetary dispute.