737 diabetics, 229 mentally unwell inmates in Sindh jails

A total of 737 patients of diabetes have been confirmed at 28 prisons in Sindh, while around 229 mentally sick patients are also serving jail terms in the prisons, officials in the provincial health department told The News on Thursday.

The data is likely understating the number of sick prisoners as there could be another hundreds of patients suffering from communicable as well as non-communicable diseases (NCDs) who were not provided the facility for getting themselves tested for different NCDs, including diabetes, mental health issues, hypertension, cancer and cardiovascular diseases.

Ironically, no data of jail inmates suffering from any type of cancer is available with the prison and health authorities in spite of the use of drugs, Gutka and other carcinogenic products in jails.

According to the data provided to the provincial health department by the jail authorities, there are around 21,000 convicted and under-trial prisoners in the 28 jails and Youth Offender Institution Schools in the province, of whom 737 prisoners are lab-confirmed patients of type 2 diabetes.

“The highest number of diabetics is in the Central Jail Karachi where 550 prisoners have type 2 diabetes. Same is the situation of mentally sick patients as there are around 114 proven mentally sick patients in the prison,” a health official said.

There are around 128 prisoners suffering from cardiovascular diseases in Sindh’s prisons, whereas, the number of prisoners infected with HIV is 152, the official added. Of the 125 prisoners infected with hepatitis B and C in Sindh’s prisons, the highest number is incarcerated at the District Prison Malir where 58 prisoners are infected with viral hepatitis.

The official data indicates that in the Central Jail Karachi, around 70 prisoners are infected with HIV, nine with hepatitis B and C and seven with tuberculosis. Seventy of the inmates have developed cardiovascular diseases while four are terminally ill patients, who could die any time.

Officials said the second highest number of diabetics in Sindh’s prisons is in the District Prison Sukkur where 80 prisoners have diabetes, followed by the Central Prison Larkana where 34 prisoners are diabetics.

As far as mentally sick patients are concerned, following the Central Jail Karachi where 144 prisoners are mentally sick, 44 mentally sick prisoners are incarcerated in the Central Prison Hyderabad, 27 in the District Jail Malir and 24 in the Central Prison Larkana.

The health official said the number of patients suffering from different communicable and non-communicable diseases in the prisons of the province has been on the rise due to unhealthy lifestyle, unbalanced diet and limited or no access to medicines.

“The most easily available products in the jails are narcotics which are sold round the clock as around 326 prisoners are known users of drugs in the provincial jails while only 20 per cent of the prisoners have access to medicines for treatment and control of NCDs as well as infectious diseases.”