Aikman eyes Asia Cup semis as team leave for Jakarta

ISLAMABAD: National hockey head coach Siegfried Aikman flew to Jakarta (Indonesia) with the Pakistan national team with one aim in his mind and that is to make it to the Asia Cup semi-finals, thus gaining a ticket to the World Cup and re-entry into the company of leading hockey-playing nations.

Talking to ‘The News’ on the eve of the squad’s departure to Indonesia to face one of the most important challenges country hockey faced in recent time, Aikman said that all these months he had one thing in mind and that was to stage a renaissance in Pakistan hockey.

“And that is not possible until and unless we succeed in making it to the semi-finals of the Asia Cup. Weeks of training in Lahore, a tour to Europe, and then a brief camp back home was meant to prepare the team for the Asia Cup. Winning and losing never mattered for my team during the European tour, all we wanted was to gain the required exposure and experience of playing against the best of teams. I think we have succeeded in that.”

Aikman declared that his team was ready for the big occasion. “My hockey knowledge propels me to admit that following the hectic training and exposure, my team is finally ready for the Asia Cup. We are confident of surprising our opponents and helping Pakistan not only to earn a berth in the World Cup but also a place at the podium in Asia Cup.”

Ranked 18 in the world, Pakistan hockey missed out on the last two Olympics. “I think we should realise that we are starting the Asia Cup as an outsiders — ranked fifth in Asia as India, Malaysia, Japan and Korea are ahead of us. So for Pakistan, making it to the semis ahead of any other top team is a big challenge. Yet we are ready and prepared for that. Earning a ticket to the World Cup would be a big achievement, an achievement that would help rejuvenate interest in the game back home. I have told my charges that if you want to gain respect and applause for the country, you would have to perform exceptionally well in the Asia Cup.”

Counting on his team’s strength going into the Asia Cup, Siegfried said the team has gained strength in almost all departments. “These players are fast and have got tremendous stickwork, capable of running through the best of defenses. What they lacked was their problems with the first touch and distribution of the ball. I have worked hard on these flaws and have succeeded in overcoming these. We possibly have one of the best penalty corner specialists — Rizwan Ali — with us. Hopefully, he would live up to expectations.”

The team head coach had no hesitation in accepting India’s dominance in Asian hockey. “Not only by ranking but also with vast experience and exposure, India surely is the best team in the competition and the only Asian team that plays FIH Pro League. Yet, I feel when it comes to playing in Asia Cup, pressure will be equal on all the leading teams. Pakistan will be no pushovers. It is a fact that India realizes well.”

Pakistan are pitted against the arch-rivals India on the very first day of the Asia Cup (May 23). Before that Pakistan are to play two warm-up matches against Korea and Oman.

“These matches have been arranged for acclimatization purposes and are an effort to use different combinations ahead of the event. Hopefully, we would gain the required exposure from the two warm-up matches.”