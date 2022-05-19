Interviews for caretaker PM underway in Pindi: Rashid

RAWALPINDI: Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday claimed that the interviews for the slot of caretaker prime minister are being held in Rawalpindi. Talking to the media after getting an extension in his interim bail from the LHC bench of Rawalpindi, Sheikh Rasheed said that the incumbent government is based on only one majority vote. “They are begging the institutions to give them one-year guarantee,” said Rashid, adding that interviews of economists for the post of caretaker prime minister were underway. “Important decisions will be taken before May 31,” said the former interior minister.