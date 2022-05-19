3,254 personnel to be inducted to Hazara police

MANSEHRA: The police department has started to complete the procedural formalities to induct as many as 3,254 personnel across Hazara division.

“We have been following procedures for the appointments of 3254 policemen at eight districts of Hazara division,” Mirvais Niaz, the deputy inspector general of police (Hazara range), told reporters here on Wednesday.

He said that the entire appointment process would be completed before the end of the current financial year (June 30).

“The submission process of applications has already completed and now tests and interviews are being finalised to complete the entire requirement in time in every district of the division,” Mirvais Niaz said.

The DIG said that as many as 890 policemen were being appointed for Mansehra district, 484 for Battagram, 24 for Torghar, 1097 for Abbottabad, 80 for Lower Kohistan, 566 for Haripur, 73 for Upper Kohistan and 40 for Kolai-Palas. He said that as many as 12 special security unit’s personnel were being appointed in Abbottabad, 10 in Haripur and 14 in Mansehra district.