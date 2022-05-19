Samuel Payara gets ‘Special Award’

Lahore:The Easter dinner was hosted by All Neighbours International at the Embassy of Pakistan (Washington DC USA). Samuel Payara received the "Special Award" from All Neighbours International in recognition of his services to the cause of implementation of rights of minorities, interfaith harmony and religious freedom. He received this award from the Pakistani Consulate General.

The participants of the ceremony gave Samuel Payara a standing ovation and paid him rich tribute. Samuel Payara thanked the Pakistani Embassy and the Founder and Vice-President of All Neighbours International, Ilyas Masih and his entire team. It may be recalled that Samuel Payara is currently on a visit to the United States in connection with this event where he will meet the Pakistani community and board members of All Neighbours International.