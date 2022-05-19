 
close
Thursday May 19, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Russia expels dozens of European diplomats

By AFP
May 19, 2022

MOSCOW: Moscow on Wednesday kicked out diplomats from France, Italy and Spain in retaliation for the expulsion of Russian diplomats from European countries as part of a joint action against Russia’s campaign in Ukraine. Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement it was expelling 34 "employees of French diplomatic missions" in Russia and gave them two weeks to leave the country.

Comments