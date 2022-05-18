Infant kidnapped from home in capital city

Islamabad : A family living in a slum has alleged that their 8-month child, Sikandar, has been kidnapped from home.

Ghulam Shabbir, the father of the child, approached the Golra Police Station on May 11, 2022, to report the kidnapping of his 8-month-old son, Sikandar, from home and sought help for his early recovery. The police, however, lodged a first information report (FIR) under section 363 PPC and filed it.

The daily-wage worker who came to Islamabad from Rajanpur in South Punjab mentioned in his complaint that while he was away from home as he toiled every day to earn a living, his wife, Mst Firdous, used to sew clothes at home.

“We have no power to please ‘thanedar’ as we are poor and can’t, even provide food to our kids,” Shabbir said with tears in his eye.

Telling the tale of kidnapping, he mentioned that a woman sometimes visited his wife for sewing clothes. It was her third visit on May 11, 2022, when she brought some more clothes for sewing. The woman stayed for some time and while his wife (Mst Firdous) was busy sewing she left quietly. Soon after the woman left, his wife noticed that her son, 8-month-old Sikandar, who was lying asleep close by, is missing. She rushed outside to go after the woman but she had disappeared already.

The family is residing in ‘katchi abadi’ Ikko Baikad, at a distance of less than one km, right behind the Golra Police Station near the shrine of Noor Shah Bukhari.

“Such an offense never happened in the federal capital of its adjacent city that siblings of poor people are not safe in the homes,” a resident of the ‘Kachi Basti’ expressing his fear, told this correspondent.

“This crime of kidnapping an infant child is more heinous than murder or even rape. You bury a person murdered and after some time your wound is healed and the pain subsided. Rape stigmatizes the victim for the rest of her life and trauma haunts her so badly that it completely demolishes her personality. But this crime of ‘stealing’ one’s child cripples the whole family,” Rizwan Abbasi, Advocate Supreme Court, provides legal assistance to the poor people facing such situations, said when contacted.

While the police are continuing to show traditional indifference towards the recovery of this child, the poor parents’ sufferings are multiplying. Father finds it hard to leave his wife and children in this condition and go to find some work while the mother is too distraught to work as a seamstress to earn some money for survival. So, it is not only the trauma of a kidnapped child but the financial impact also that has hit the whole family.

“The episode of the kidnapping of a minor in the presence of his mother is heinous than any other crime, specially, happened in the Islamabad, the city of lawmakers and executers of law,” a social worker of the area, communicating his angers, said.

Since 11th May, the husband and wife are visiting the Golra Police Station, seeking recovery of their child but each time they are told that investigations are underway.

The couple had four children, all boys, aged between 7 years to 8 months and now the youngest one has gone missing, according to the poor parents.

And the condition of the mother, in particular, is worsening with each passing as she is unable to hold back her tears, crying incessantly.

Not a single human rights organisation or governmental or non-governmental child protection organisations have stirred so far to approach the family to extend any kind of help. Poverty should not be made a crime or a reason of deprivation to get help and justice in our society.

The family has made a passionate appeal for help, especially from the police to employ all resources at their disposal to locate the woman and recover their child.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Faisal Kamran, when approached said that he will direct the concerned Investigation Officer (IO) of Golra Police Station to work expeditiously on this case and ensure the early recovery of the child.

It is believed that the Golra Police Station must have installed CCTV cameras and its recording could be very helpful to find the movement of such a lady going in without a child and coming out with one after a short time.

But the fact remains that if there will be a will the Islamabad Police will find a way to solve this crime.