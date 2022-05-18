Alvi’s son assails judiciary over ‘delayed’ judgment

ISLAMABAD: Awab Alvi, dentist son of President Arif Alvi, has said that former prime minister Imran Khan was solving Pakistan’s problems through tough decisions.
In a tweet, Awab said: “IK was fixing Pakistan- tough decisions were made to bring the country back and the last remaining battle was INFLATION - would’ve been tough but doable.”
In another tweet Awab said: “Khan sb is not going slow on boots; I think he’s going to rub their nose into this mess even further; Faluda coup (PDM/Judiciary/Military) on Pakistan.”Criticising Supreme Court verdict on Tuesday, he wrote: “63-A judgment — 2 months too late; Justice delayed is still not justice; Only if these decisions had been made at the same pace the other critical judgments— maybe, just maybe Pakistan would not be at such a precarious position; was it a judicial coup?”
