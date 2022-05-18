Woman among three killed in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Three persons, including a woman, were killed in separate incidents in different areas of the district on Tuesday.

In the first incident, one Shayan Gul was shot dead inside his home in the jurisdiction of Pabbi Police Station. Muhammad Ibrahim, an Afghan national currently living near Mustaqim Masjid in Pabbi, told the police that accused Javed attacked the house of his relative Shayan Gul.

He said that the accused first started beating Shayan Gul with kicks and fists and later pulled out his pistol and opened fire on him.

As a result, Shayana Gul sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital in Pabbi. He was later referred to a hospital in Peshawar because of his precarious condition where he succumbed to his injuries.

The motive behind the incident was stated that the accused suspected that Shayan Gul had shot dead his dog.

In another incident, four armed brothers allegedly shot dead a man over a property dispute within the limits of Nizampur Police Station.

Muhammad Ali, a resident of Khan Kohi in Nizampur, told the police that he along with his brother Ihtesham was standing outside the house of Ahmad Khan when four accused Abbas, Mirbaz, Noorbaz and Ibad Gul equipped with weapons came and started firing on them. He said that his brother sustained serious injuries and was killed on the spot while he escaped unhurt miraculously.

The accused fled the scene after committing the crime.

Similarly, a pregnant woman was shot dead in Ahmad Koroona in the Kheshgi Payan area. Asif Jan, a resident of Ahmad Koroona in Kheshgi Payan, informed the police that his brothers Abid and Abdullah were quarrelling over some issue.

In a bid to end the fight, he said that he took his brother Abdullah out of the home.

He said that Abid got furious over this, who opened fire on his wife Kulsoom Bibi, injuring her critically. The complainant said that she died while being shifted to the hospital. The police registered a case and started an investigation.