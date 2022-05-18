Sikhs assured of killers’ arrest

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Moazzam Jah Ansari has assured the Sikh community that the killers of two Sikh traders would soon be held and the community will be provided protection.

The IGP along with senior officials visited the elders of the Sikh community in Dabgari. The Sikhs were mourning the death of its two members who were killed by unidentified attackers near Bara on Sunday.

The IGP assured them that the police would work out the case and bring the perpetrators to justice.